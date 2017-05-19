Crowd generic

Celtic

Scott Brown named Scottish Premiership player of the year

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
© Getty Images
Celtic captain Scott Brown is named the Scottish Premiership player of the year, while Brendan Rodgers scoops the Manager of the Year award.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 13:56 UK

Celtic captain Scott Brown has been named the Scottish Premiership's player of the year after leading his side to the brink of an unbeaten season.

The Bhoys have completely dominated the Scottish top flight this season, dropping just eight points throughout the entire campaign to leave themselves 30 points clear of second place.

A win or draw at home to Hearts on Sunday would seal an unbeaten campaign for Celtic, and they have now received more awards with Brown picking up the Player of the Year gong.

Brendan Rodgers was also named manager of the year having cruised through his debut campaign at the helm of the club.

Having already won the league and League Cup this season, Celtic host Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final next weekend knowing that victory would seal a domestic treble.

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Celtic 'want Roberts on loan next season'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Scott Brown, Brendan Rodgers, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Scott Brown named Scottish Premiership player of the year
 Stuart Armstrong of Celtic in action during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying play off first leg match, between Celtic FC and Malmo FF at Celtic Park on August 19, 2015 in Glasgow Scotland.
Tony Pulis: 'No approach for Celtic winger Stuart Armstrong'
 Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini celebrate their second during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Sunderland on April 16, 2016
Celtic hold interest in Sunderland forward Fabio Borini?
Celtic 'want Roberts on loan next season'Johnston signs three-year Celtic dealChelsea join race for Celtic defender?Liverpool, Newcastle to move for Celtic defender?Chelsea monitoring Celtic youngster Johnston?
Celtic trio nominated for PFA POTY awardSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Rodgers: 'Celtic were exceptional'Scott Brown cleared to face RangersBrendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" Liverpool tie
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic3733401042579103
2Aberdeen372341068353373
3RangersRangers371810954431164
4St Johnstone37177134944558
5Hearts371210155550546
6Partick Thistle371012153848-1042
7Ross County371013144657-1143
8Kilmarnock37914143554-1941
9Motherwell37108194466-2238
10Dundee37107203858-2037
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton37614173356-2332
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness37613184169-2831
> Full Version
 