Celtic captain Scott Brown is named the Scottish Premiership player of the year, while Brendan Rodgers scoops the Manager of the Year award.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has been named the Scottish Premiership's player of the year after leading his side to the brink of an unbeaten season.

The Bhoys have completely dominated the Scottish top flight this season, dropping just eight points throughout the entire campaign to leave themselves 30 points clear of second place.

A win or draw at home to Hearts on Sunday would seal an unbeaten campaign for Celtic, and they have now received more awards with Brown picking up the Player of the Year gong.

Brendan Rodgers was also named manager of the year having cruised through his debut campaign at the helm of the club.

Having already won the league and League Cup this season, Celtic host Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final next weekend knowing that victory would seal a domestic treble.