Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu is confident of proving his worth to Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers next season.

Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu has said that he is confident of proving his worth to Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers next season.

Benyu, 19, joined Celtic from Ipswich Town in this summer's transfer window, with the midfielder believed to have turned down interest from the Premier League to join the Scottish giants.

The teenager has hinted that he initially expected to go on loan for the 2017-18 campaign, but is now determined to impress his manager during pre-season as he eyes a first-team spot in the new season.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to go out on loan but I have come here and worked as hard as I can so I'm happy to stay and fight for my place. I would much rather be settled in Glasgow with the boys playing week in, week out," Benyu told reporters.

"Given time and me working hard in training, listening to the gaffer's advice, I think I will be able to get in the team as much as I can. I think I am ready to step in now if the gaffer calls upon me but the main objective is to keep working hard in training every day."

Benyu was a part of the Celtic team that suffered a 4-0 defeat to Lyon in Saturday's pre-season friendly.