Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic still "months" away from return

Tomas Rogic of Celtic controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reveals that midfielder Tom Rogic is still "up to eight weeks" away from returning having undergone an operation on his ankle.
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that midfielder Tom Rogic is still a "few months" away from returning to action.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since December 17 having picked up an ankle injury during his side's 2-1 win over Dundee.

Rogic has since suffered a setback in training that required surgery, and Rodgers does not expect to have him available for up to eight weeks.

"Tom Rogic will be out probably for the next few months. He had to have an operation. It was unfortunate, it was right at the end of training, the same spot where he had it before," he told reporters.

"His foot stuck in the ground and he did a full twist on it. It was either going through the same procedure as before or have an operation so he went to London for an operation and it is all done and he is on the way to recovery now.

"It is a big disappointment because he is a player I was looking forward to seeing back. He will be back for the end of the season, it is a disappointment that he will miss up to eight weeks."

Celtic currently sit 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table having dropped just two points all season.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Conte: 'Chelsea never wanted Dembele'
