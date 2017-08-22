Aug 22, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Astana Arena
AstanaAstana
4-3
Celtic
Ajer (26' og.), Muzhikov (48'), Twumasi (50', 69')
Postnikov (70'), Shomko (82'), Grahovac (93')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sinclair (33'), Ntcham (80'), Griffiths (90')

Result: Celtic reach Champions League group stages despite defeat to Astana

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Celtic reach the Champions League group stages but only after a nervy 4-3 defeat to Astana, a result which gives Brendan Rodgers's team an 8-4 win on aggregate.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Celtic have claimed a place in the group stages of the Champions League but only after a nervy 4-3 defeat to Astana in the second leg of their playoff tie.

At one stage, Astana were within three goals of completing one of the greatest comebacks of all time, while Stanimir Stoilov's side missed numerous chances to heap further pressure on Celtic.

However, Brendan Rodgers's team netted twice in the final 10 minutes to eventually run out 8-4 victors on aggregate and avoid similar European embarrassment to that of Glasgow rivals Rangers.

With a five-goal advantage in their favour, there would have been concerns that complacency could set in for the trip to Kazakhstan, but Celtic began well with James Forrest having an early header saved by the goalkeeper.

Astana were always a danger going forward with Patrick Twumasi providing a frequent threat for the home side, but Brendan Rodgers would have been satisfied with how his players dealt with the first quarter of the contest.

However, on 26 minutes, Astana were gifted a way back into the tie when Kristoffer Ajer diverted Dmitri Shomko's strike past Craig Gordon and into the net.

Celtic were back on level terms seven minutes later when Scott Sinclair curled a delightful effort into the corner, but the Scottish outfit almost conceded a second before half time, with Gordon having to be alert to keep out Marin Anicic's header.

Ahead of the restart, Astana were aware that they required a minimum of six goals to keep their hopes alive, but within five minutes of the beginning of the second half, a third of the Blues and Yellows' target had been achieved.

Two errors from Scott Brown gave Serikzhan Muzhikov the chance to fire into the top corner from close range, before Twumasi was left all on his own to power a free header into the bottom corner.

Celtic were wilting by the minute at the back and only some wayward finishing ensured that Astana did not net a third goal in quick succession, one which would have left Rodgers's side increasingly nervous in their defensive third.

Rodgers made three substitutions in an attempt to settle the match down but with 21 minutes left, Astana and Twumasi scored another as the Ghanaian rifled a low shot under Gordon from an acute angle.

Celtic were having chances of their own, with Leigh Griffiths seeing a free kick well saved by Nenad Eric, but Astana wasted numerous clear-cut chances to reduce the deficit on aggregate to two.

However, with 10 minutes left, Celtic all but guaranteed their progress as Olivier Ntcham received the ball on the left-hand side of the box and sent a deflected effort inside the near post.

It was relief for Rodgers and the club's travelling fans and although they failed to get back on level terms on the night, Griffiths added a late third with a well-struck effort into the corner from 14 yards.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Rodgers hails development of Celtic squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Scott Sinclair, James Forrest, Patrick Twumasi, Brendan Rodgers, Kristoffer Ajer, Dmitri Shomko, Craig Gordon, Marin Anicic, Scott Brown, Serikzhan Muzhikov, Nenad Eric, Leigh Griffiths, Stanimir Stoilov, Olivier Ntcham, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Result: Celtic reach Champions League group stages despite defeat to Astana
 A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Marseille confirm interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele
 Callum McGregor arrives ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers "surprised" by Callum McGregor's Scotland snub
Plymouth loan Celtic striker CiftciLeeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Rodgers praises "exceptional" performanceCeltic agree loan return of Roberts?Stuart Armstrong signs new Celtic deal
Swansea launch move for Armstrong?Rodgers hails development of Celtic squadResult: Celtic claim huge first-leg advantageMcManus retires to become Motherwell coachResult: Ntcham strike sees Celtic past Thistle
> Celtic Homepage
More Astana News
Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Result: Celtic reach Champions League group stages despite defeat to Astana
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Result: Celtic claim huge first-leg advantage against FC Astana
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool handed Hoffenheim test in Champions League
Michele Scarponi dies, aged 37Report: Valencia in Maksimovic talksEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsResult: Celtic leave it late to knock out AstanaToure to miss friendly against Barcelona
Result: Griffiths snatches draw in AstanaCeltic in line to face Astana or Zalgiris VilniusResult: Galatasaray earn Europa League spotHalf-Time Report: Galatasaray, Astana level in TurkeyLive Commentary: Galatasaray 1-1 Astana - as it happened
> Astana Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic33007169
2St Johnstone33007259
3Aberdeen33006249
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton32016336
5Hibernian32017616
6RangersRangers31114404
7Hearts311124-24
8Motherwell310246-23
9Ross County310235-23
10Kilmarnock300315-40
11Partick Thistle300315-40
12Dundee300327-50
> Full Version
 