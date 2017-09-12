Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirms that striker Leigh Griffiths has been passed fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has backed Leigh Griffiths to make an impact against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Griffiths was forced to miss Friday's 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical because of a knock sustained on international duty with Scotland, but the forward has been passed fit for the European opener in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old has struggled for goals during the main stages of both the Champions League and Europa League while at Celtic, but Rodgers has praised the club's top goalscorer ahead of the meeting with the big-spending French side.

The Northern Irishman is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Leigh's available, he's trained yesterday and today so he's fine.

"He (Griffiths) was in real good form. He's a wonderful player and he's a player that's developed over the course of the last 12 months and you see him now at this level, he's been very, very good so it's great to have him back."

However, Rodgers has revealed that fellow frontman Moussa Dembele misses out as the Frenchman continues his recovering from injury.