Celtic to meet Linfield or La Fiorita in Champions League

A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Scottish champions Celtic to face either Linfield of Northern Ireland or La Fiorita of San Marino in the second qualifying round of the 2017-18 Champions League.
Scottish champions Celtic will face either Linfield of Northern Ireland or La Fiorita of San Marino in the second qualifying round of the 2017-18 Champions League.

Celtic ensured that they would play Champions League football once again after winning the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing 30 points clear of second-place Aberdeen as they went through the campaign unbeaten.

Northern Irish champions Linfield and La Fiorita will meet over two legs on 27 or 28 June and 4 or 5 July, before the winner takes on Celtic over two legs on July 11 or 12 and 18 or 19, with the Scottish champions playing the first match away from home.

Celtic advanced to the group stage of last season's Champions League, but they failed to win a single game in a section that included Manchester City, Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Hoops last made it through to the knockout stage of the Champions League during the 2012-13 season.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
