May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Celta Vigo
 

Iago Aspas: 'I have nothing to prove'

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
© Getty Images
Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas says that he 'does not have anything to prove' in England ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg with Manchester United.
Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas has insisted that he 'does not have anything to prove' in England ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg with Manchester United.

Aspas, 29, has scored 24 times in all competitions for Celta this season, but he only managed one goal in 15 appearances during a disappointing spell at Liverpool in 2013.

The striker also struggled to make a mark in his team's 1-0 defeat to Man United last week, although the Spaniard has played down suggestions that he will have a point to prove at Old Trafford.

"I don't have anything to prove to anyone," Aspas told Faro de Vigo. "There is no need for it, and I think I've already proved my worth there having scored a goal against England with the national team.

"I don't know if I will play in a different position on Thursday, but I think [coach Eduardo] Berizzo will make the necessary tactical changes in order for us to have more fluidity."

Aspas has scored five goals in 11 Europa League appearances for Celta this season.

Celta Vigo's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) gestures during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on September 23, 2015
