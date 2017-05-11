Iago Aspas: 'I have nothing to prove'

Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas says that he 'does not have anything to prove' in England ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg with Manchester United.

Aspas, 29, has scored 24 times in all competitions for Celta this season, but he only managed one goal in 15 appearances during a disappointing spell at Liverpool in 2013.

The striker also struggled to make a mark in his team's 1-0 defeat to Man United last week, although the Spaniard has played down suggestions that he will have a point to prove at Old Trafford.

"I don't have anything to prove to anyone," Aspas told Faro de Vigo. "There is no need for it, and I think I've already proved my worth there having scored a goal against England with the national team.

"I don't know if I will play in a different position on Thursday, but I think [coach Eduardo] Berizzo will make the necessary tactical changes in order for us to have more fluidity."

Aspas has scored five goals in 11 Europa League appearances for Celta this season.