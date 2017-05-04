Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo says that his team need to 'be faithful to who they are' in order to stand a chance of overcoming Manchester United in the Europa League.

Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo has claimed that his team need to 'be faithful to who they are' in order to stand a chance of overcoming Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Celta will welcome Man United for the first leg of their last-four clash on Thursday night, before travelling to Old Trafford for the return match next week.

The La Liga outfit are the underdogs against the 20-time English champions, but Berizzo has insisted that his side can pull off a shock result if they stay true to themselves.

"We need to be faithful to who we are. My team has a strong identity and the players believe in it. [The identity is about] a lot of possession, a lot of pressure and a desire to win the ball back quickly when we lose it. The only way to beat Manchester United is to be faithful to who we are," Berizzo told reporters.

Celta are currently 11th in La Liga after 34 matches of the 2016-17 campaign.