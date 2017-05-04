May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Eduardo Berizzo: "My team has a strong identity"

Celta Vigo's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) gestures during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on September 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo says that his team need to 'be faithful to who they are' in order to stand a chance of overcoming Manchester United in the Europa League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 19:53 UK

Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo has claimed that his team need to 'be faithful to who they are' in order to stand a chance of overcoming Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Celta will welcome Man United for the first leg of their last-four clash on Thursday night, before travelling to Old Trafford for the return match next week.

The La Liga outfit are the underdogs against the 20-time English champions, but Berizzo has insisted that his side can pull off a shock result if they stay true to themselves.

"We need to be faithful to who we are. My team has a strong identity and the players believe in it. [The identity is about] a lot of possession, a lot of pressure and a desire to win the ball back quickly when we lose it. The only way to beat Manchester United is to be faithful to who we are," Berizzo told reporters.

Celta are currently 11th in La Liga after 34 matches of the 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Man United to face Celta Vigo in EL semis
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eduardo Berizzo, Football
Your Comments
More Celta Vigo News
Celta Vigo's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) gestures during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on September 23, 2015
Eduardo Berizzo: "My team has a strong identity"
 John Guidetti of Manchester City before the pre-season friendly at Tynecastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
Celta Vigo's John Guidetti to draw on Man City past against Manchester United
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Celta Vigo open door on Nolito return
Man United to face Celta Vigo in EL semisBongonda eyes Man United, Chelsea moveLozano: 'I would like to join Man United'Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quarters
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawResult: Barcelona thump Celta to return to summitTeam News: Pique back for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo - as it happenedAspas: 'Griezmann has tough decision'
> Celta Vigo Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla35208762441868
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 