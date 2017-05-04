May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Sergio Alvarez: "Manchester United are clear favourites"

Luis Suarez scores Barcelona's second goal past Sergio Alvarez during the La Liga match against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on February 14, 2016
Celta Vigo goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez concedes that Manchester United "are clear favourites" in their Europa League semi-final.
Celta Vigo goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez has conceded that Manchester United "are clear favourites" in their Europa League semi-final.

Celta will welcome Man United for the first leg of their last-four clash on Thursday night, before making the trip to Manchester next week for the return fixture.

Alvarez has accepted that Celta are the underdogs to make the final, but has insisted that his team "will fight until the end" as they bid to shock the 20-time English champions.

"United are clear favourites because of the budget and the players they have," Alvarez told Faro de Vigo. "However, we will fight until the end. We are experiencing a dream, while for them it's a duty to be in the semi finals."

Celta will enter Thursday's first leg against Jose Mourinho's side off the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the weekend.

John Guidetti of Manchester City before the pre-season friendly at Tynecastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
