Celta Vigo goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez has conceded that Manchester United "are clear favourites" in their Europa League semi-final.

Celta will welcome Man United for the first leg of their last-four clash on Thursday night, before making the trip to Manchester next week for the return fixture.

Alvarez has accepted that Celta are the underdogs to make the final, but has insisted that his team "will fight until the end" as they bid to shock the 20-time English champions.

"United are clear favourites because of the budget and the players they have," Alvarez told Faro de Vigo. "However, we will fight until the end. We are experiencing a dream, while for them it's a duty to be in the semi finals."

Celta will enter Thursday's first leg against Jose Mourinho's side off the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the weekend.