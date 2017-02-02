Feb 2, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
0-0
AlavesAlaves

Bongonda (33')
FT

Llorente (60'), Camarasa (68')

Result: Alaves hold Celta Vigo to draw in Copa del Rey semi-final

Celta Vigo's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) gestures during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on September 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Alaves hold Celta Vigo to a goalless draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.
Alaves and Celta Vigo will head into the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final level-pegging after drawing 0-0 in the first leg at Balaidos.

The visitors were content to sit deep and soak up the pressure in the first period, but they almost came undone in the 36th minute when Iago Aspas raced clean through on goal, only to be denied by a last-ditch challenge from Zouhair Feddal.

Alaves almost hit Celta on the break moments before half time as Manu Garcia collected a cross from the right-hand side and tested Sergio Alvarez between the home sticks.

The second period was equally tight but Celta came within a whisker of taking the lead in the 67th minute as Aspas reacted quickly to a knock-down, unleashing a half-volley which came back off the underside of the bar.

They were denied by the woodwork again in the dying stages, with Pablo Hernandez sliding in to reach a low cross ahead of Fernando Pacheco, but the Alaves keeper recovered to collect after his effort struck the post.

The return leg will take place at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on February 8.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona20126252183442
3Sevilla20133443281542
4Atletico MadridAtletico20106434161836
5Real Sociedad2011273128335
6Villarreal2097428141434
7Athletic Bilbao209562622432
8Celta Vigo209383133-230
9Espanyol207852827129
10EibarEibar208572829-129
11Las PalmasLas Palmas207763131028
12AlavesAlaves205961720-324
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga205782834-622
15Valencia1954102936-719
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
17Leganes2046101533-1818
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2034132039-1913
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version
