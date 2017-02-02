Alaves hold Celta Vigo to a goalless draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Alaves and Celta Vigo will head into the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final level-pegging after drawing 0-0 in the first leg at Balaidos.

The visitors were content to sit deep and soak up the pressure in the first period, but they almost came undone in the 36th minute when Iago Aspas raced clean through on goal, only to be denied by a last-ditch challenge from Zouhair Feddal.

Alaves almost hit Celta on the break moments before half time as Manu Garcia collected a cross from the right-hand side and tested Sergio Alvarez between the home sticks.

The second period was equally tight but Celta came within a whisker of taking the lead in the 67th minute as Aspas reacted quickly to a knock-down, unleashing a half-volley which came back off the underside of the bar.

They were denied by the woodwork again in the dying stages, with Pablo Hernandez sliding in to reach a low cross ahead of Fernando Pacheco, but the Alaves keeper recovered to collect after his effort struck the post.

The return leg will take place at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on February 8.