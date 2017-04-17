Lee Peltier makes his first start since January as one of three Cardiff City changes from last time out, while Nottingham Forest are boosted by the return of Danny Fox.

Neil Warnock has made three changes to Cardiff City's starting lineup for today's Championship visit of Nottingham Forest.

In come Peter Whittingham, Anthony Pilkington and Lee Peltier from the late 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out, the latter of whom makes his first start since January after a spell out injured.

Kenneth Zohore continues to lead the Bluebirds' attack, despite manager Warnock admitting that the young Danish striker is in desperate need of a rest, with Rickie Lambert again overlooked for a starting spot.

In terms of the visitors, there is no place in the squad for Matt Mills after his 45-minute appearance in the 1-0 reverse to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers three days ago.

Danny Fox has served his one-match ban and returns to the starting lineup, as Forest look to improve on a run of five defeats in their last six visits to this part of South Wales.

Cardiff City: McGregor, Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Whittingham, Pilkington, Gunnarsson, Harris, Zohore, Hoilett

Subs: Murphy, Richards, Ralls, Noone, Halford, Lambert, Harris

Nottingham Forest: Smith, Lichaj, Worrall, Fox, Pinilos, Cohen, Vaughan, Osborn, Carayol, Bereton, Ward

Subs: Evtimov, Mancienne, Assombalonga, Clough, Lam, Vellios, Cash