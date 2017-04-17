Neil Warnock has made three changes to Cardiff City's starting lineup for today's Championship visit of Nottingham Forest.
In come Peter Whittingham, Anthony Pilkington and Lee Peltier from the late 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out, the latter of whom makes his first start since January after a spell out injured.
Kenneth Zohore continues to lead the Bluebirds' attack, despite manager Warnock admitting that the young Danish striker is in desperate need of a rest, with Rickie Lambert again overlooked for a starting spot.
In terms of the visitors, there is no place in the squad for Matt Mills after his 45-minute appearance in the 1-0 reverse to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers three days ago.
Danny Fox has served his one-match ban and returns to the starting lineup, as Forest look to improve on a run of five defeats in their last six visits to this part of South Wales.
Cardiff City: McGregor, Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Whittingham, Pilkington, Gunnarsson, Harris, Zohore, Hoilett
Subs: Murphy, Richards, Ralls, Noone, Halford, Lambert, Harris
Nottingham Forest: Smith, Lichaj, Worrall, Fox, Pinilos, Cohen, Vaughan, Osborn, Carayol, Bereton, Ward
Subs: Evtimov, Mancienne, Assombalonga, Clough, Lam, Vellios, Cash