Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Cardiff City Stadium
CardiffCardiff City
2-1
QPRQueens Park Rangers
Hoilett (22'), Bamba (45')
HT
Smith (15')

Team News: Joe Bennett starts for Cardiff City

Joe Bennett of Brighton is challenged by Roger Espinoza of Wigan during the Sky Bet Championship match against Wigan Athletic on November 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Joe Bennett comes in for Jazz Richards as Cardiff City welcome Queens Park Rangers.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 15:00 UK

Joe Bennett comes in for Jazz Richards as Cardiff City welcome Queens Park Rangers this afternoon looking to make it five wins from five in the Championship.

Manager Neil Warnock names an otherwise-unchanged lineup for the encounter with his former side following the 2-1 victory at fellow promotion contenders Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, with Kenneth Zohore continuing to lead the line with support from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Junior Hoilett.

Aron Gunarsson, Joe Ralls and Loic Damour make up the midfield, and Bennett operates on the left of a back four alongside Lee Peltier, Sol Bamba and Sean Morrison, with Neil Etheridge between the sticks.

For the visiting Hoops, Ian Holloway makes three alterations to his starting XI following the 2-1 victory over Hull City last weekend and is once again expected to play with a 4-1-2-1-2 formation.

Jamie Mackie and Conor Washington operate up front, with Luke Freeman just behind, while Matt Smith replaces Kazenga LuaLua as partner for Massimo Luongo.

Josh Scowen sits just inside of the back four, with Steven Caulker and Darnell Furlong coming in for Alex Baptise and the injured James Perch alongside Nedum Onuoha and Jake Bidwell, with Alexz Smithies unmoved in goal.

Cardiff City: Etheridge; Peltier, Bamba, Morrison, Bennett; Gunarsson, Ralls, Damour; Mendez-Laing, Hoilett; Zohore
Subs: Murphy, Ecuele Manga, Richards, Tomlin, Ward, Halford, Bogle

Queens Park Rangers: Smithies; Onuoha, Furlong, Caulker, Bidwell; Scowen; Luongo, Smith; Freeman; Mackie, Washington
Subs: Ingram, Robinson, Ngbakoto, Sylla, LuaLua, Wszolek, Baptiste

Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Read Next:
Warnock: 'Tan not looking to sell Cardiff'
>
