Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman rejects reports that Vincent Tan is ready to sell his stake in the club.

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has rejected claims that Vincent Tan is planning to relinquish his ownership of the club.

Previous reports suggested that the Malaysian was willing to sell his stake in the Championship outfit for £50m, but his business partner has dismissed such talk as "complete nonsense", according to The Mirror.

Tan has courted controversy since purchasing the Welsh side, going through five managers and briefly changing the team's colours from blue to red.

He also owns a stake in Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk and Major League soccer side Los Angeles FC, but reports suggest that he is also ready to scale back his interests in football overseas.

Cardiff currently lie in 12th place in the Championship having struggled to find form earlier in the campaign.