Cardiff City

Vincent Tan 'has no plans to sell Cardiff City'

Cardiff FC owner Vincent Tan looks on during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at Cardiff City Stadium on August 12, 2014
Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman rejects reports that Vincent Tan is ready to sell his stake in the club.
Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has rejected claims that Vincent Tan is planning to relinquish his ownership of the club.

Previous reports suggested that the Malaysian was willing to sell his stake in the Championship outfit for £50m, but his business partner has dismissed such talk as "complete nonsense", according to The Mirror.

Tan has courted controversy since purchasing the Welsh side, going through five managers and briefly changing the team's colours from blue to red.

He also owns a stake in Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk and Major League soccer side Los Angeles FC, but reports suggest that he is also ready to scale back his interests in football overseas.

Cardiff currently lie in 12th place in the Championship having struggled to find form earlier in the campaign.

Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Read Next:
Neil Warnock signs new Cardiff contract
Neil Warnock signs new Cardiff contract
