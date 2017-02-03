Africa Cup Of Nations section header

Africa Cup of Nations

El Hadji Diouf: 'African players should not refuse playing for their country'

El-Hadji Diouf of Leeds United looks onduring the npower Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 16, 2013
© Getty Images
Retired Senegalese striker El Hadji Diouf does not understand why players would turn down the chance to represent their country at the Africa Cup of Nations.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 15:41 UK

Retired Senegal international El Hadji Diouf has criticised those footballers who turned down the chance to represent their country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon, who have reached the final of the tournament, did so despite eight of their players, including West Brom's Allan Nyom and Liverpool's Joel Matip, refusing call-ups.

"I don't understand people turning down their country," Diouf told BBC Sport. "And like the legend Bob Marley always said, 'if you don't know where you come from, you don't know where to go'.

"Definitely they'll regret not playing in the Cup of Nations. After your career, what are you going to do? Stay living in Europe? To do what?

"It's always tough to be African, because you can be the best African coach but they'll never give you PSG, Barcelona, Liverpool or Manchester United.

"That's why I say to all the boys: don't turn down your country because the future of this world is in Africa."

Diouf, who played for seven British clubs including Liverpool, featured in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations final for Senegal, as well as the World Cup later that year.

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Read Next:
Matip, Nyom left out of Cameroon squad
>
View our homepages for El Hadji Diouf, Joel Matip, Allan Nyom, Football
Your Comments
More Cameroon News
El-Hadji Diouf of Leeds United looks onduring the npower Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 16, 2013
El Hadji Diouf: 'African players should not refuse playing for their country'
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
FIFA gives Joel Matip all-clear to resume playing for Liverpool
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
FIFA to make Joel Matip decision on Friday
Liverpool ready to defy FIFA over Matip?Liverpool to be without Matip for a month?Klopp 'frustrated' by Joel Matip uncertaintyMatip, Nyom left out of Cameroon squadMatip to face three-week suspension?
Klopp confirms Matip will snub AFCONResult: France beat Cameroon in NantesLive Commentary: France 3-2 Cameroon - as it happenedFrance announce Scotland, Cameroon gamesClaude Le Roy quits Congo job
> Cameroon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version