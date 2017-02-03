Retired Senegalese striker El Hadji Diouf does not understand why players would turn down the chance to represent their country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon, who have reached the final of the tournament, did so despite eight of their players, including West Brom's Allan Nyom and Liverpool's Joel Matip, refusing call-ups.

"I don't understand people turning down their country," Diouf told BBC Sport. "And like the legend Bob Marley always said, 'if you don't know where you come from, you don't know where to go'.

"Definitely they'll regret not playing in the Cup of Nations. After your career, what are you going to do? Stay living in Europe? To do what?

"It's always tough to be African, because you can be the best African coach but they'll never give you PSG, Barcelona, Liverpool or Manchester United.

"That's why I say to all the boys: don't turn down your country because the future of this world is in Africa."

Diouf, who played for seven British clubs including Liverpool, featured in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations final for Senegal, as well as the World Cup later that year.