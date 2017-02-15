Bury announce the appointment of Lee Clark as their new manager following his departure from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

The announcement comes exactly a year after the 44-year-old was appointed at Rugby Park, leaving the club sixth in the table.

Clark steered Killie to safety last season through a 4-1 aggregate relegation-promotion play-off victory over Falkirk, ensuring a 24th consecutive season in the Scottish top flight for his now-former side.

"I have had a wonderful year as Kilmarnock manager. The club and fans have treated myself and my family fantastically - we are in a good position with a strong and loyal squad and staff," he told the official Shakers site.

"The directors have given me their full support in rebuilding the squad and the fans will always have a special place in my heart but I still have huge ambition to one day manage at the highest level in England, which is obviously the Premier League, and I feel that the fresh challenge of managing a club in England's League One could provide me with the platform to build towards this goal."

Clark takes over at Bury from Chris Brass, who was appointed head coach on an interim basis until the end of the season after David Flitcroft was sacked in mid-November.