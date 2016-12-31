Team News: Three changes for Sunderland

Vito Mannone between the sticks is one of three changes for today's Sunderland side that visit Burnley.

The 28-year-old is given his first league appearance since August as Jordan Pickford faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Elsewhere, on-loan Adnan Januzaj - who could not be fielded against parent club Manchester United last time out - and John O'Shea return to the starting lineup at the expense of Didier Ndong and Jason Denayer.

The hosts, meanwhile, show two alterations from the side that beat Middlesbrough. Jeff Hendrick is forced to miss out having accrued five bookings, while Jon Flanagan also misses out.

Coming in are Matt Lowton - himself returning from a one-match ban - and Steven Defour.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Arfield, Marney, Defour, Boyd; Barnes, Gray

Subs: Bamford, Robinson, Gudmundsson, Tarkowski, Darikwa, O'Neill, Vokes

Sunderland: Mannone; O'Shea, Kone, Djilobodji, Jones, Van Aanholt; Januzaj, Larsson, Borini; Defoe, Anichebe

Subs: Rodwell, Khazri, Mika, Ndong, Pienaar, Manquillo, Love