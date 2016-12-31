Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
1-0
Sunderland
Gray (31')
LIVE

Team News: Three changes for Sunderland

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Vito Mannone between the sticks is one of three changes for today's Sunderland side that visit Burnley.
Vito Mannone between the sticks is one of three changes for today's Sunderland side that visit Burnley.

The 28-year-old is given his first league appearance since August as Jordan Pickford faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Elsewhere, on-loan Adnan Januzaj - who could not be fielded against parent club Manchester United last time out - and John O'Shea return to the starting lineup at the expense of Didier Ndong and Jason Denayer.

The hosts, meanwhile, show two alterations from the side that beat Middlesbrough. Jeff Hendrick is forced to miss out having accrued five bookings, while Jon Flanagan also misses out.

Coming in are Matt Lowton - himself returning from a one-match ban - and Steven Defour.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Arfield, Marney, Defour, Boyd; Barnes, Gray
Subs: Bamford, Robinson, Gudmundsson, Tarkowski, Darikwa, O'Neill, Vokes

Sunderland: Mannone; O'Shea, Kone, Djilobodji, Jones, Van Aanholt; Januzaj, Larsson, Borini; Defoe, Anichebe
Subs: Rodwell, Khazri, Mika, Ndong, Pienaar, Manquillo, Love

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Pickford 'facing two months on sidelines'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161239112849
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd199732718934
7Everton197662523227
8Southampton196761820-225
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom196672322124
10Bournemouth197392431-724
11Burnley1972101828-1023
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682029-921
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194781620-419
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131632-1614
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132142-2112
