Angelo Ogbonna returns to the West Ham United lineup for the final-day trip to Burnley.

In all there are three changes from Slaven Bilic as the Hammers look to extend their winning run against the Clarets to five games in all competitions.

Alongside Ogbonna, who has spent the past three months on the sidelines, Robert Snodgrass and Sofiane Feghouli are also given starts.

Winston Reid, out of contention following knee surgery, Jonathan Calleri and Havard Nordtveit are the men to miss out.

Hosts Burnley make two changes from last weekend's loss to Bournemouth. Andre Gray partners Sam Vokes in attack in place of Ashley Barnes, while Robbie Brady comes in for George Boyd.

Burnley: Heaton, Long, Lawton, Tarkowski, Ward, Brady, Westwood, Hendrick, Arfield, Vokes, Gray

Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Barnes, Agvei, Gudmundsson, Darikwa, Pope

West Ham United: Adrian, Byram, Fonte, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fernandes, Lanzini, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Ayew

Subs: Randolph, Fletcher, Quina, Rice, Makasi, Kemp

More to follow.