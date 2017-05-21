May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Team News: Ogbonna starts for West Ham United against Burnley

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Burnley on May 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Angelo Ogbonna returns to the West Ham United lineup for the final-day trip to Burnley.
In all there are three changes from Slaven Bilic as the Hammers look to extend their winning run against the Clarets to five games in all competitions.

Alongside Ogbonna, who has spent the past three months on the sidelines, Robert Snodgrass and Sofiane Feghouli are also given starts.

Winston Reid, out of contention following knee surgery, Jonathan Calleri and Havard Nordtveit are the men to miss out.

Hosts Burnley make two changes from last weekend's loss to Bournemouth. Andre Gray partners Sam Vokes in attack in place of Ashley Barnes, while Robbie Brady comes in for George Boyd.

Burnley: Heaton, Long, Lawton, Tarkowski, Ward, Brady, Westwood, Hendrick, Arfield, Vokes, Gray
Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Barnes, Agvei, Gudmundsson, Darikwa, Pope

West Ham United: Adrian, Byram, Fonte, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fernandes, Lanzini, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Ayew
Subs: Randolph, Fletcher, Quina, Rice, Makasi, Kemp

Thomas Heaton saves a Nacho Monreal shot during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
expand
 