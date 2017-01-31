Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Team News: Riyad Mahrez returns for Leicester City trip to Burnley

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
© AFP
Riyad Mahrez returns to the Leicester City starting lineup for this evening's Premier League clash with Burnley following a period out due to the Africa Cup of Nations.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has recalled Riyad Mahrez to his starting XI for this evening's Premier League trip to Burnley.

The Algerian has not started a match for the Foxes since January 2 due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, but did make his return off the bench during the weekend's FA Cup draw with Derby County.

Mahrez is one of three changes to the side that started at the iPro Stadium, with Demarai Gray and Wilfred Ndidi also coming into the team in place of Andy King, Ben Chilwell and Shinji Okazaki.

Islam Slimani remains sidelined for the visitors, while there is no place in the squad for wantaway striker Leonardo Ulloa, who has vowed never to play for the club again having not been allowed to leave during the January transfer window.

Burnley, meanwhile, make just one change from their most recent Premier League outing as Joey Barton replaces Dean Marney in the middle of the park after the latter was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Andre Gray leads the line having scored five goals in his last five league games for the Clarets, while the likes of Ashley Barnes, Jeff Hendrick and Tom Heaton are among the players to return after Sean Dyche made a number of changes for the FA Cup win over Bristol City.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Defour; Barnes, Gray
Subs: Flanagan, Vokes, Gudmundsson, Darikwa, Robinson, Tarkowski, Arfield

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Gray, Mahrez; Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Okazaki, Mendy, Benalouane

Leonardo Ulloa in action for Leicester on December 2, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Sunderland improve bid for Ulloa
>
