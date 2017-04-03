Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier backs former club Burnley to maintain their Premier League status for another season.

Trippier was present in the Tottenham Hotspur side which defeated the Clarets at Turf Moor last weekend, but the right-back feels that the North-West outfit are heading in the right direction under manager Sean Dyche.

The 26-year-old told the Lancashire Telegraph: "Yeah, of course, especially with the manager they've got and the players here and the strength in depth now.

"I remember what it was like being down there, but this time around there's a bigger squad and good quality to stay in the team, definitely.

"Since I've left they cruised through the Championship and got promoted and you see the money Burnley are spending now and the players they've signed, the likes of Westwood and Brady are quality players. Burnley on the up and long may it continue."

During his time at Burnley, Trippier made 185 appearances in all competitions.