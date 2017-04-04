Matt Lowton signs a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Burnley.

Burnley have announced that Matt Lowton has penned a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Burnley.

The defender, who joined the club from Aston Villa in 2015, has committed himself to the Premier League club until 2020.

Lowton's previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but the Clarets have moved to tie him down.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay here. I had a year left, but when the club and the manager approached me about a new deal it was a no-brainer for me," the defender told the club's official website.

"I've enjoyed every minute of my time at Burnley and want to hopefully play my part in keeping the club in the Premier League and beyond. I feel like I'm really enjoying my football at the moment and probably playing as well I have at any time in my career.

"Much of that is down to the lads in the team because everyone here works so hard for each other and that's been the secure to our success. The club is on the up and you can see that on the pitch and also behind the scenes, like the new training ground, which is just about as good as it gets.

"I experienced a good setup at Aston Villa but this is Premier League quality and we are looking forward to that helping us take things forward."

Lowton has made 50 appearances for the Clarets.