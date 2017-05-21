Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton believes that his side have enjoyed a "very good season" heading into the final game of the campaign at home to West Ham United.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has said that it has been a "very good season" for the club as they aim to end the campaign on a high with victory over West Ham United on the final day.

The Clarets have kept themselves clear of relegation trouble for the majority of the campaign and could still finish as high as 11th in the table should results go their way this weekend.

Heaton urged his side to keep up their intensity for the visit of the Hammers to Turf Moor, but believes that it has been a successful campaign whatever happens on Sunday.

"I think it's been a very good season - the target at the start was to stay in the Premier League and we've done that with a game or two to spare," he told reporters.

"We're not finished there - there's still places to play for. It's tough but if we can end the season with three points and make our way up the table it will be the icing on the cake."

Heaton also played down speculation that he could leave the club this summer.