Burnley midfielder Joey Barton 'accepts FA charge for breaching betting rules'

Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
Burnley midfielder Joey Barton reportedly accepts an FA charge of misconduct for breaching betting rules.
Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has reportedly accepted the Football Association's charge of misconduct over alleged betting breaches.

The 34-year-old, who returned to the Clarets last month after a failed spell at Rangers, has been accused of placing more than 1,260 bets on football matches over a decade.

Barton is alleged to have put money on games between March 2006 and May 2016 in competitions in which his team were playing in, but it is unknown if the midfielder bet on fixtures that he himself played in.

According to Sky Sports News, the former Newcastle United man has accepted the charge but has requested a personal hearing with the FA.

Barton could be issued with a lengthy ban as punishment.

