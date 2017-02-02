Patrick Bamford reveals spat with Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford reveals that he clashed with Sean Dyche while on loan at Burnley.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 19:34 UK

Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that he clashed with Burnley boss Sean Dyche while on loan at the club from Chelsea.

The forward claims the Clarets coach told him that "never had to work for anything" in his career, due to his time in the Stamford Bridge youth setup.

"Dyche said that because I had come through at Chelsea - and because of the way I had been brought up - I had never had to work for anything," he told the Daily Mail.

"My background is irrelevant and I didn't even come through at Chelsea. I started at Nottingham Forest cleaning toilets and scrubbing the shower floors. So saying I didn't want it enough was upsetting. I went home every night wondering how to get in the Burnley team.

"It was: 'You've been brought up nicely, had everything handed to you'. People think I don't mind that much but for me not playing is the hardest thing ever. Sitting in the stands has been a nightmare."

Bamford signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Boro last month, bringing his Chelsea career to an end.

Michael Kightly for Burnley on October 26, 2014
