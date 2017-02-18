Feb 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-1
Lincoln City

Barton (70'), Barnes (91')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Raggett (89')
Power (17'), Wood (70')

Sean Dyche: 'Burnley over FA Cup exit to Lincoln City'

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche insists that his side have already moved on from their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league Lincoln City at Turf Moor.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 21:03 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has insisted that his side have already moved on from their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Lincoln City last weekend.

The Clarets were on the wrong end of one of the biggest FA Cup upsets in recent times on Saturday when Lincoln booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor.

However, Dyche was quick to turn attention back to the Premier League, which remains the club's priority going into Saturday's match with relegation-threatened Hull City.

"We came in Monday, talked about it, and it's gone. The bigger picture to our season has always been the Premier League, [FA Cup progression] would have been a nice bonus, not in a disrespectful way," he told reporters.

"The goal this season has always been about the Premier League. That doesn't change, the ups and downs of seasons don't take away from the real goal, and the real goal for us is the Premier League.

"If it doesn't go our way it gets parked very quickly and we move onto the next challenge. It's always the way we've worked. In my time here there have been way more highs than questions of things that have gone against us. We make sure we focus on that."

Burnley, who have picked up just one point on the road all season, now face a run of four consecutive away games.

Sean Dyche of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015
Read Next:
Dyche slams Burnley for poor performance
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Burnley over FA Cup exit to Lincoln City'
 Burnley manager Sean Dyche gesticulates in the match against Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Sean Dyche: 'Away run of games is brilliant for Burnley'
 Robbie Brady and Joey Barton in the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea on February 12, 2017
Joey Barton hits out at simulation claims
Dyche slams Burnley for poor performanceResult: Lincoln stun Burnley to make modern-day historyLive Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City - as it happenedDyche: 'Burnley are still work in progress'Michael Keane: "We deserved the point"
Courtois: 'Chelsea happy with a point'Result: Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with ChelseaTeam News: Westwood, Brady start for BurnleyLive Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happenedConte wary of "really tough" Burnley trip
> Burnley Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 