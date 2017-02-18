Burnley manager Sean Dyche insists that his side have already moved on from their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league Lincoln City at Turf Moor.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has insisted that his side have already moved on from their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Lincoln City last weekend.

The Clarets were on the wrong end of one of the biggest FA Cup upsets in recent times on Saturday when Lincoln booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor.

However, Dyche was quick to turn attention back to the Premier League, which remains the club's priority going into Saturday's match with relegation-threatened Hull City.

"We came in Monday, talked about it, and it's gone. The bigger picture to our season has always been the Premier League, [FA Cup progression] would have been a nice bonus, not in a disrespectful way," he told reporters.

"The goal this season has always been about the Premier League. That doesn't change, the ups and downs of seasons don't take away from the real goal, and the real goal for us is the Premier League.

"If it doesn't go our way it gets parked very quickly and we move onto the next challenge. It's always the way we've worked. In my time here there have been way more highs than questions of things that have gone against us. We make sure we focus on that."

Burnley, who have picked up just one point on the road all season, now face a run of four consecutive away games.