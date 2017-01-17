Sean Dyche insists that David Moyes is not after any sympathy following a tough season in charge of Sunderland, as he "knows the challenges" of football management.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has insisted that David Moyes is experienced enough to cope with the ongoing struggles at Sunderland, as the two sides prepare to face off in the FA Cup.

The Black Cats are embroiled in yet another Premier League relegation battle after winning just four of their opening 21 games, including a run of five defeats in their last seven outings.

Moyes has also been told that he will not be allowed to bring in any new players this month unless funds are freed up elsewhere, but Dyche says that he is certainly not feeling sorry for the former Manchester United manager as he has been around for long enough to cope with the disarray.

"I know for sure that David doesn't want my sympathy among anyone else's," he told reporters. "I'm pretty sure he's tough-minded enough to know the role. He's been doing it for years.

"He knows the challenges of it, as do I. I'm learning more and more about it. But he's certainly well versed in the challenges that come with being a football manager. I'm pretty sure of that."

Sunderland and Burnley played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor in their third-round tie nine days ago, with the replay scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.