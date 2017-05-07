May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Ashton Gate
Bristol City
0-1
BirminghamBirmingham City
 
Adams (16')

Team News: Birmingham City unchanged for Bristol City clash

Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
Harry Redknapp opts to field an unchanged XI as Birmingham City travel to Bristol City.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 11:59 UK

Harry Redknapp has opted to field an unchanged XI as Birmingham City travel to Bristol City this afternoon.

The Blues go to Ashton Gate in search of a victory that would ensure their Championship survival regardless of other results against a side they have not lost to in 12 league games.

Che Adams is able to take his place in the lineup after his red card picked up in last weekend's victory over Huddersfield Town was overturned, allowing Redknapp to stick with the winning formula.

Clayton Donaldson takes a place on the bench following a knee problem.

Paul Robinson is unable to take part in the Midlands side's final push as he serves the second of a three-game ban.

Hosts Bristol, meanwhile, make one change from their 1-0 victory over prospective champions Brighton & Hove Albion as Fabian Giefer replaces Frank Fielding in goal.

Bristol City: Giefer; Little, Flint, Wright, Bryan; Brownhill, K.Smith, Pack, Paterson; Abraham, Taylor
Subs: O'Leary, Kelly, O'Dowda, Reid, Hegeler, Tomlin, Djuric

Birmingham City: Kuszczak; Nsue, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds; Kieftenbeld, Gardner, Davis, Maghoma, Adams; Jutkiewicz
Subs: Legzdins, Gleeson, Donaldson, Stewart, Frei, Dacres-Cogley, Bielik

Follow all the action from all across the Championship this afternoon with our live text coverage.

Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson gestures during a League Cup second-round clash with Sunderland on August 27, 2014
