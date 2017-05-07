Harry Redknapp opts to field an unchanged XI as Birmingham City travel to Bristol City.

The Blues go to Ashton Gate in search of a victory that would ensure their Championship survival regardless of other results against a side they have not lost to in 12 league games.

Che Adams is able to take his place in the lineup after his red card picked up in last weekend's victory over Huddersfield Town was overturned, allowing Redknapp to stick with the winning formula.

Clayton Donaldson takes a place on the bench following a knee problem.

Paul Robinson is unable to take part in the Midlands side's final push as he serves the second of a three-game ban.

Hosts Bristol, meanwhile, make one change from their 1-0 victory over prospective champions Brighton & Hove Albion as Fabian Giefer replaces Frank Fielding in goal.

Bristol City: Giefer; Little, Flint, Wright, Bryan; Brownhill, K.Smith, Pack, Paterson; Abraham, Taylor

Subs: O'Leary, Kelly, O'Dowda, Reid, Hegeler, Tomlin, Djuric

Birmingham City: Kuszczak; Nsue, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds; Kieftenbeld, Gardner, Davis, Maghoma, Adams; Jutkiewicz

Subs: Legzdins, Gleeson, Donaldson, Stewart, Frei, Dacres-Cogley, Bielik

Follow all the action from all across the Championship this afternoon with our live text coverage.