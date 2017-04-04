Bristol City announce that they will refund all 312 supporters who travelled to Deepdale to watch the club lose 5-0 to Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Bristol City have announced that the club's players will refund all 312 supporters who travelled to Deepdale for Tuesday's Championship fixture with Preston North End.

Lee Johnson's side succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at Deepdale, a result which leaves the club just a point outside of the relegation zone at the second tier.

However, each visiting fan who attended the game will now be refunded after they witnessed their side lose heavily in the North-West after making the 377-mile round trip.

A club statement read: "City's players will be refunding the 312 supporters who attended Tuesday night's 5-0 defeat at Preston North End.

"In the wake of the club's largest defeat of the season, the playing squad and management staff felt it would be the right to refund the ticket cost for those fans who made the 400-mile round trip."

Bristol City are next in action when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.