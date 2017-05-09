Brighton & Hove Albion tie midfielder Dale Stephens down to a new four-year contract following their promotion to the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Dale Stephens has agreed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old was a key member of Chris Hughton's promotion-winning side this season, making 39 Championship appearances as Brighton finished in second place.

Stephens joined the Seagulls in 2014 and has now put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2021.

"I am absolutely delighted that Dale has agreed his new deal. I was confident once we secured promotion that he would stay with the club, as he really enjoys playing here," Hughton told the club's official website.

"Dale has been brilliant ever since I arrived at the club. It was well documented last summer that he had a desire to play in the Premier League, which was understandable - but he put that to one side, has shown a great level of professionalism and was an integral part of the team which won promotion.

"He has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and he will be an important part of our squad next season - and most importantly, I am absolutely thrilled that Dale will now be able to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion."

Stephens has made more than 100 appearances for Brighton, scoring 13 goals.