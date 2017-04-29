The Championship title race will go down to the final game of the season after Brighton & Hove Albion slipped to a 1-0 defeat to home to lowly Bristol City.
More to follow...
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|P
|Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton
|45
|28
|8
|9
|73
|39
|34
|92
|P
|Newcastle UnitedNewcastle
|45
|28
|7
|10
|82
|40
|42
|91
|3
|Reading
|45
|25
|7
|13
|64
|62
|2
|82
|4
|Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds
|45
|24
|9
|12
|59
|43
|16
|81
|5
|Huddersfield TownHuddersfield
|45
|25
|6
|14
|56
|55
|1
|81
|6
|Fulham
|45
|21
|14
|10
|83
|56
|27
|77
|7
|Leeds UnitedLeeds
|45
|22
|8
|15
|60
|46
|14
|74
|8
|Norwich CityNorwich
|45
|19
|10
|16
|81
|69
|12
|67
|9
|Derby CountyDerby
|45
|18
|12
|15
|53
|49
|4
|66
|10
|Brentford
|45
|18
|10
|17
|74
|62
|12
|64
|11
|Preston North EndPreston
|45
|16
|14
|15
|64
|62
|2
|62
|12
|Aston Villa
|45
|16
|13
|16
|46
|47
|-1
|61
|13
|Cardiff CityCardiff
|45
|16
|11
|18
|57
|61
|-4
|59
|14
|Barnsley
|45
|15
|13
|17
|64
|64
|0
|58
|15
|Wolverhampton WanderersWolves
|45
|15
|10
|20
|53
|58
|-5
|55
|16
|Ipswich TownIpswich
|45
|13
|16
|16
|48
|55
|-7
|55
|17
|Bristol City
|45
|15
|9
|21
|60
|65
|-5
|54
|18
|Queens Park RangersQPR
|45
|15
|8
|22
|52
|62
|-10
|53
|19
|Burton Albion
|45
|13
|13
|19
|47
|59
|-12
|52
|20
|Birmingham CityBirmingham
|45
|12
|14
|19
|44
|64
|-20
|50
|21
|Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest
|45
|13
|9
|23
|59
|72
|-13
|48
|22
|Blackburn RoversBlackburn
|45
|11
|15
|19
|50
|64
|-14
|48
|R
|Wigan AthleticWigan
|45
|10
|11
|24
|39
|56
|-17
|41
|R
|Rotherham UnitedRotherham
|45
|5
|7
|33
|39
|97
|-58
|22
