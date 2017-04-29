Result: Brighton & Hove Albion title party put on hold by Bristol City

Josh Brownhill earns Bristol City a surprise 1-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion, meaning that the Championship title race will go down to the final game.

The Championship title race will go down to the final game of the season after Brighton & Hove Albion slipped to a 1-0 defeat to home to lowly Bristol City. More to follow...

