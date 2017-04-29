Apr 29, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
0-1
Bristol City

Skalak (45')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Brownhill (43')
Pack (47'), Bryan (65')

Result: Brighton & Hove Albion title party put on hold by Bristol City

Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Josh Brownhill earns Bristol City a surprise 1-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion, meaning that the Championship title race will go down to the final game.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 19:26 UK

The Championship title race will go down to the final game of the season after Brighton & Hove Albion slipped to a 1-0 defeat to home to lowly Bristol City.

More to follow...

A general view of Ashton Gate ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Chesterfield at Ashton Gate on October 11, 2014
Read Next:
Bristol City sack assistant manager
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion title party put on hold by Bristol City
 General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Christian Atsu: 'Newcastle United want to put pressure on Brighton'
 Kevin Stewart in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Brighton & Hove Albion to move for Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart?
Hughton critical of "shocking" diversity imbalanceLeeds to snap up Brighton stopper Stockdale?Result: Luckless Brighton made to wait for titleChris Hughton: 'Past failures spurred us on'PFA announces EFL Teams of the Year
Hughton sets sights on Championship titleKnockaert: 'Brighton deserve promotion'Brighton chairman: 'No excessive spending'Hughton: 'Brighton prepared for PL football'Bruno delighted to break Brighton promotion duck
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Bristol City News
Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion title party put on hold by Bristol City
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Report: Leicester City keen on Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham
 Lee Johnson, Manager of Barnsley looks on following the final whistle during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Barnsley at Ashton Gate on March 28, 2015
Bristol City refund fans after heavy defeat to Preston North End
Bristol City sack assistant managerTeam News: Mitrovic up front for NewcastleResult: Fulham close in on playoffs with winRovers drop complaint over Taylor transferBristol City sign Taylor from Rovers
Championship trio chasing Scunthorpe winger?Gary Rowett 'turns down' Forest jobMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundBristol City secure Bailey Wright signatureBristol City bring in Milan Djuric
> Bristol City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading45257136462282
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds452491259431681
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield45256145655181
6Fulham4521141083562777
7Leeds UnitedLeeds452281560461474
8Norwich CityNorwich4519101681691267
9Derby CountyDerby451812155349466
10Brentford4518101774621264
11Preston North EndPreston451614156462262
12Aston Villa451613164647-161
13Cardiff CityCardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley451513176464058
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves451510205358-555
16Ipswich TownIpswich451316164855-755
17Bristol City45159216065-554
18Queens Park RangersQPR45158225262-1053
19Burton Albion451313194759-1252
20Birmingham CityBirmingham451214194464-2050
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest45139235972-1348
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn451115195064-1448
RWigan AthleticWigan451011243956-1741
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4557333997-5822
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 