Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray fails in his bid to overturn the red card he received for handball against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Football Association has announced that Glenn Murray will serve a one-match suspension for his red card against Sheffield Wednesday.

In the game which took place on January 20, Murray was sent off for handball in the penalty area, but the club soon revealed their intention to appeal the decision, claiming that Murray was trying to protect himself.

However, the FA has backed the referee, stating that his wrongful dismissal claim has been dismissed by an Independant Regulatory Commission.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in 26 Championship games this season, will now miss Brighton's home game with Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Despite his sending off, Brighton ran out 2-1 winners against the Owls at the Amex Stadium.