Jan 20, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
2-1
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
Knockaert (34', 85')
Pocognoli (29'), Stockdale (89')
Murray (64')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Dunk (45' og.)
Hutchinson (53'), Lees (80'), Wallace (87')
Fletcher (89'), Hutchinson (95')

    Glenn Murray fails in bid to overturn red card

    Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray fails in his bid to overturn the red card he received for handball against Sheffield Wednesday.
    Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 18:10 UK

    The Football Association has announced that Glenn Murray will serve a one-match suspension for his red card against Sheffield Wednesday.

    In the game which took place on January 20, Murray was sent off for handball in the penalty area, but the club soon revealed their intention to appeal the decision, claiming that Murray was trying to protect himself.

    However, the FA has backed the referee, stating that his wrongful dismissal claim has been dismissed by an Independant Regulatory Commission.

    The 33-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in 26 Championship games this season, will now miss Brighton's home game with Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

    Despite his sending off, Brighton ran out 2-1 winners against the Owls at the Amex Stadium.

    Tables
    TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
    1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
    2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton26176342182457
    3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
    4Leeds UnitedLeeds27153937271048
    5Reading2614483836246
    6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
    7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
    8Barnsley27125104641541
    9Fulham261010644311340
    10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
    11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
    12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
    13Aston Villa2781272827136
    14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
    15Brentford2796123435-133
    16Cardiff CityCardiff2696113140-933
    17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
    18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
    19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2786133845-730
    20Bristol City2783163539-427
    21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
    22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
    23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
    24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
    > Full Version