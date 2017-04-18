Crowd generic

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chris Hughton: 'Brighton & Hove Albion prepared for Premier League football'

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton says that the club are prepared for top-flight football after they sealed promotion to the Premier League.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 12:13 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has said that the club are already set up to host Premier League football next season.

On Monday, Brighton sealed promotion from the Championship after their 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic was followed by a 1-1 draw for Huddersfield Town against Derby County.

The Seagulls are likely to be regarded as one of the favourites for relegation, but Hughton has indicated that the club can fully focus their efforts on improving on the pitch, rather than needing to do work behind the scenes.

The 58-year-old told talkSPORT: "This club has Premier League facilities – the stadium and the training ground are exceptional, but of course, it's ok having the facilities, you've got to be a Premier League team. That's the hardest bit, but it's something we've achieved now.

"Brighton is a wonderful place for people to come and the support base has been exceptional this season - we've seen crowds grow, we've probably had more full houses this season than any other season, and that's testament to what the players have done and to what the supporters have enjoyed."

Hughton and his squad will win the Championship title should they emerge victorious from two of their remaining three games.

Dale Stephens of Brighton celebrates after opening the scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackpool at Amex Stadium on April 21, 2014
Stephens wants Brighton to make history
Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate promotion to the Premier League on April 17, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076393785
3Reading43247126159279
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield42246125449578
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds UnitedLeeds432271456411573
8Norwich CityNorwich431891676661063
9Derby CountyDerby431712144946363
10Preston North EndPreston431613146257561
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff CityCardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich TownIpswich431316144853-555
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves42159185254-254
17Queens Park RangersQPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton Albion431212194457-1348
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan AthleticWigan431010233955-1640
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4346333796-5918
> Full Version
 