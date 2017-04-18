Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton says that the club are prepared for top-flight football after they sealed promotion to the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has said that the club are already set up to host Premier League football next season.

On Monday, Brighton sealed promotion from the Championship after their 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic was followed by a 1-1 draw for Huddersfield Town against Derby County.

The Seagulls are likely to be regarded as one of the favourites for relegation, but Hughton has indicated that the club can fully focus their efforts on improving on the pitch, rather than needing to do work behind the scenes.

The 58-year-old told talkSPORT: "This club has Premier League facilities – the stadium and the training ground are exceptional, but of course, it's ok having the facilities, you've got to be a Premier League team. That's the hardest bit, but it's something we've achieved now.

"Brighton is a wonderful place for people to come and the support base has been exceptional this season - we've seen crowds grow, we've probably had more full houses this season than any other season, and that's testament to what the players have done and to what the supporters have enjoyed."

Hughton and his squad will win the Championship title should they emerge victorious from two of their remaining three games.