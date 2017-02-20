Ex-Brighton defender Paul McCarthy dies, aged 45

Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Paul McCarthy has died suddenly at the age of 45.

The Irishman made 217 appearances for the Seagulls between 1988 and 1996 before moving on to Wycombe Wanderers.


Brighton added: "The thoughts and prayers of all at the club are with Paul's friends and family at this time. #RIPMacca #BHAFC"

McCarthy is thought to have suffered a heart attack.

