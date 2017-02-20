Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Paul McCarthy dies of a heart attack at the age of 45.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Paul McCarthy has died suddenly at the age of 45.

The Irishman made 217 appearances for the Seagulls between 1988 and 1996 before moving on to Wycombe Wanderers.

Very sad news reaching us this morning that former #BHAFC, Wycombe and Oxford defender Paul McCarthy died suddenly yesterday aged just 45. pic.twitter.com/cPsSztoMH2 — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 20, 2017

Brighton added: "The thoughts and prayers of all at the club are with Paul's friends and family at this time. #RIPMacca #BHAFC"

McCarthy is thought to have suffered a heart attack.