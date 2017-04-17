Apr 17, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
2-1
WiganWigan Athletic
Murray (37'), March (65')
Knockaert (51')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Powell (85')

Bruno delighted as Brighton & Hove Albion break promotion duck

Bruno of Brighton in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest at Amex Stadium on August 7, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion captain Bruno is delighted with finally winning promotion to the Premier League with the Seagulls after several years of near-misses.
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 20:02 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Bruno has expressed his delight at finally winning promotion to the Premier League after several years of near-misses.

Since their move to the Amex Stadium in 2011, the Seagulls have made the Championship playoffs three times but gone out of the semi-finals on each occasion.

However, Brighton's 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic, combined with Huddersfield Town's 1-1 draw with Derby County, ended the South Coast side's 34-year exile from the top flight.

Bruno told BBC Sport: "It's been five years now for me, and it's been hard for me because we were really close to getting promoted for five seasons.

"From the first day, Brighton felt like home, not just for me but for my family as well, my wife, my kids, we're happy here.

"I came five years ago trying to get to the Premier League. And when you get it, you think about how much you worked for that. I don't have words to describe it."

Brighton's promotion to the top flight comes 20 years after they avoided relegation from the Football League with a final-day victory over Hereford United.

Dale Stephens of Brighton celebrates after opening the scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackpool at Amex Stadium on April 21, 2014
Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate promotion to the Premier League on April 17, 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion secure promotion to Premier League
