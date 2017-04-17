Brighton & Hove Albion captain Bruno is delighted with finally winning promotion to the Premier League with the Seagulls after several years of near-misses.

Since their move to the Amex Stadium in 2011, the Seagulls have made the Championship playoffs three times but gone out of the semi-finals on each occasion.

However, Brighton's 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic, combined with Huddersfield Town's 1-1 draw with Derby County, ended the South Coast side's 34-year exile from the top flight.

Bruno told BBC Sport: "It's been five years now for me, and it's been hard for me because we were really close to getting promoted for five seasons.

"From the first day, Brighton felt like home, not just for me but for my family as well, my wife, my kids, we're happy here.

"I came five years ago trying to get to the Premier League. And when you get it, you think about how much you worked for that. I don't have words to describe it."

Brighton's promotion to the top flight comes 20 years after they avoided relegation from the Football League with a final-day victory over Hereford United.