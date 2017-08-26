Ruben Vinagre starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their trip to Brentford.

Ruben Vinagre will make his first league start for Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon as they travel to Brentford.

The 18-year-old joined the Midlands outfit on loan from Monaco over the summer and impressed during the side's 2-0 victory at Premier League Southampton on Wednesday night, earning him a place in Nuno Espirito Santo's starting XI today.

Barry Douglas is the man to make way as Wolves look to bounce back from their 2-1 home defeat to Championship leaders Cardiff City last Saturday following an impressive start to the season.

Nuno sticks with his 3-4-3 formation, with Bright Enobakhare, Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini up front and Vinagre joining Matt Doherty, Romain Saiss and Ruben Neves in the middle of the park.

John Ruddy keeps his place between the sticks despite backup Will Norris's strong performance against the Saints, while Roderick Miranda, skipper Conor Coady and Willy Boly form the back line.

Ben Marshall made a surprise appearance for Wolves on the south coast following time out with injury but is rested today as the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Nouha Dicko and youngster Connor Ronan make the bench.

Dave Edwards, linked with a move to rivals Reading, is omitted from the matchday squad.

For the visitors, Dean Smith is able to name Jota in his starting XI following his recovery from a back injury.

As a result, Florian Jozefzoon drops to the bench, where he is joined by Sergi Canos, who is also back in contention after an ankle problem.

The rock-bottom hosts are otherwise unchanged from the 2-0 defeat at Ipswich Town last week, with Smith expected to again play a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Neal Maupay leads the line with support from Jota, Romaine Sawayers and Marley Watkins, while Kamohelo and Nico Yennaris continue at defensive midfield.

Daniel Bentley is again between the sticks, behind a back four of Henrik Dalsgaard, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin and Yoann Barbet.

Brentford: Bentley; Dalsgaard, Dean, Colin, Barbet; Mokotjo, Yennaris; Sawyers, Jota, Watkins; Maupay

Subs: Daniels, Bjelland, Jozefzoon, Egan, Woods, Clarke, Canos

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ruddy; Miranda, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Vinagre; Enobakhare, Bonatini, Jota

Subs: Norris, Bennett, Batth, Cavaleiro, Dicko, Price, Ronan