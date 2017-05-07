Tony Mowbray names an unchanged Blackburn Rovers side as they travel to Brentford in hope of escaping relegation.

Rovers need to better Nottingham Forest's fortunes against Ipswich Town or overcome the Tricky Trees' superior goal difference to extend their 37-year stint in the top two tiers of English football.

On the bench, Liam Feeney takes the place of Connor Mahoney.

Their hosts are similarly unchanged from their stalemate with Fulham last weekend as the Bees aim to extend their three-game streak of winning final-day matches.

Midfielder Alan McCormack, recovered from a groin injury, takes a place on the bench and so could make a final appearance before his departure this summer.

Brentford: Bentley; Dean, Barbet, Field, Clarke; Yennaris, Kerschbaumer; Sawyers, Jota, Cano; Vibe

Subs: Bonham, Bjelland, Jozefzoon, Hofmann, McCormack, Egan, Shaibu

Blackburn Rovers: Raya; Mulgrew, Ward, Lenihan; Williams, Lowe, Guthrie, Nyambe; Graham, Gallagher, Bennett

Subs: Steele, Hoban, Feeney, Emnes, Joao, Akpan, Conway

Follow all the action from all across the Championship this afternoon with our live text coverage.