May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Griffin Park
Brentford
0-2
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
 
LIVE
Mulgrew (10'), Guthrie (16')

Team News: Blackburn Rovers unchanged for final day

Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Tony Mowbray names an unchanged Blackburn Rovers side as they travel to Brentford in hope of escaping relegation.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 12:10 UK

Tony Mowbray names an unchanged Blackburn Rovers side as they travel to Brentford in hope of escaping relegation.

Rovers need to better Nottingham Forest's fortunes against Ipswich Town or overcome the Tricky Trees' superior goal difference to extend their 37-year stint in the top two tiers of English football.

On the bench, Liam Feeney takes the place of Connor Mahoney.

Their hosts are similarly unchanged from their stalemate with Fulham last weekend as the Bees aim to extend their three-game streak of winning final-day matches.

Midfielder Alan McCormack, recovered from a groin injury, takes a place on the bench and so could make a final appearance before his departure this summer.

Brentford: Bentley; Dean, Barbet, Field, Clarke; Yennaris, Kerschbaumer; Sawyers, Jota, Cano; Vibe
Subs: Bonham, Bjelland, Jozefzoon, Hofmann, McCormack, Egan, Shaibu

Blackburn Rovers: Raya; Mulgrew, Ward, Lenihan; Williams, Lowe, Guthrie, Nyambe; Graham, Gallagher, Bennett
Subs: Steele, Hoban, Feeney, Emnes, Joao, Akpan, Conway

Follow all the action from all across the Championship this afternoon with our live text coverage.

Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Read Next:
Mowbray blasts Wagner for weakened Terriers
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Mowbray, Liam Feeney, Connor Mahoney, Alan McCormack, Football
Your Comments
More Brentford News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Team News: Blackburn Rovers unchanged for final day
 General view of Griffin Park before the Sky Bet League One match between Brentford and Oldham Athletic at Griffin Park on December 14, 2013
Report: Brentford close to signing Denmark international Henrik Dalsgaard
Dean Smith signs new deal with BrentfordAston Villa complete Scott Hogan signingCanos returns to Bees on permanent dealIpswich interested in Reading striker?Bilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan deal
Leicester defender Elder joins BarnsleyVilla, Brentford 'agree £15m Hogan fee'Sergi Canos to return to Brentford?Villa 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Result: Chelsea thrash Brentford to progress in FA Cup
> Brentford Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Team News: Blackburn Rovers unchanged for final day
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Tony Mowbray blasts David Wagner for fielding weakened Huddersfield Town team
Team News: Wolves unchanged against RoversStokes victim of explicit video leakMowbray 'hugely frustrated' by Norwich drawSlavisa Jokanovic: "Everything is open"Blackburn miss out on Celtic defender
Hope Akpan hit with four-game banMowbray appointed Blackburn head coachBlackburn to appoint Tim Sherwood?Blackburn part company with Owen CoyleGraham: 'Blackburn can hold heads up high'
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading46267136662485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds4624101260441682
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155656081
6Fulham4621151084572778
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462281660471374
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101682691370
9Derby CountyDerby461813155349467
10Brentford4618101874641064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Aston Villa461614164647-162
13Cardiff CityCardiff461711185861-362
14Barnsley461513186465-158
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461317164855-756
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235263-1153
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204761-1452
21Blackburn RoversBlackburn461215195264-1251
22Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest461310235972-1349
RWigan AthleticWigan461111244056-1644
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658333997-5823
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 