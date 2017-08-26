Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Griffin Park
Brentford
0-0
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
 
FT

Nuno Espirito Santo "not happy" with Wolverhampton Wanderers draw

The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo admits his disappointment after his side are held to a goalless draw at Brentford.
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that he is "not happy" after his side were held to a goalless draw at Brentford this afternoon.

The Midlands outfit were installed as bookies favourites for the Championship title after winning their first three games of the season but lost for the first time last weekend against Neil Warnock's Cardiff City.

Wolves left Griffin Park today with a point following a match that saw both sides carve out multiple opportunities to grab a winner and while Nuno acknowledged that he had witnessed "a very good game of football", he conceded disappointment with not getting back to winning ways.

"I'm not happy. We came here to get three points," he told the Wolves website. "I think we had moments of the game where we were close to those three points but so did they.

"I think it was two teams trying to play quality football going forward. They had good chances, we had good chances, it was a good game.

"The table is totally false. I said that to their manager because it's clear they play good football. In their other games they've had bad luck in some moments and today they played well.

"We keep building and building. Each game is an opportunity to do that. We try to find new solutions. We saw a couple today that went well with some good chances."

Next up for Wolves is a home encounter with Millwall when Championship action resumes after the international break.

A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
