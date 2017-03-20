Chelsea defender David Luiz says that he "respects" Tite's decision to leave him out of the Brazil squad.

Chelsea defender David Luiz has revealed that he has not been given an explanation for his continued absence from the Brazil squad.

Luiz has starred for Chelsea since his return to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but he remains without an appearance for his national side since March last year.

The flamboyant centre-back admits that he is disappointed to miss out on representing his country, but that he "respects" the decision of coach Tite.

The 29-year-old told the London Evening Standard: "I am disappointed to not be in the Brazil squad, but I respect the decision.

"I'm playing regularly and trying to do my best to come back [into the squad]. Have I been told why I wasn't picked? No."

Luiz has made 55 appearances for Brazil since his debut in 2010