Brazil

David Luiz: 'I respect omission from Brazil squad'

Brazil's defender David Luiz celebrates scoring during a friendly football match Austria vs Brazil at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on November 18, 2014
Chelsea defender David Luiz says that he "respects" Tite's decision to leave him out of the Brazil squad.
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 15:41 UK

Chelsea defender David Luiz has revealed that he has not been given an explanation for his continued absence from the Brazil squad.

Luiz has starred for Chelsea since his return to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but he remains without an appearance for his national side since March last year.

The flamboyant centre-back admits that he is disappointed to miss out on representing his country, but that he "respects" the decision of coach Tite.

The 29-year-old told the London Evening Standard: "I am disappointed to not be in the Brazil squad, but I respect the decision.

"I'm playing regularly and trying to do my best to come back [into the squad]. Have I been told why I wasn't picked? No."

Luiz has made 55 appearances for Brazil since his debut in 2010

Gonzalo Jara of Chile and Neymar of Brazil comnpete for the ball during the international friendly match between Brazil and Chile at the Emirates Stadium on March 29, 2015
Neymar eyeing 2018 World Cup success
David Luiz: 'I respect omission from Brazil squad'
