New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Steve Cook pens long-term deal with Bournemouth

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth announce that defender Steve Cook has penned a new long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 09:34 UK

Steve Cook has committed his future to Bournemouth by signing a new long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Towards the end of the season, the defender was linked with a summer switch to Everton after an excellent campaign with the Cherries, but he has ignored that interest by penning a deal until 2021.

The 26-year-old told the club's official website: "Myself and AFC Bournemouth have been the perfect match. Since the manager came in, things have been forever moving upwards and that has matched my own ambitions.

"These are exciting times to be at the club and hopefully we can continue to have as much success as we have had in the last few years."

This season, Cook started every Premier League game for Bournemouth as they finished in ninth place in the standings, their highest position in their history.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Cook: 'I plan long stay at Bournemouth'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Cook, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Steve Cook pens long-term deal with Bournemouth
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Jermain Defoe 'agrees three-year deal with Bournemouth'
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Bournemouth hold talks with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe?
Result: Bournemouth secure top-half finishTeam News: Slimani in for LeicesterFrancis: 'Howe can lead us to Europe'Preview: Leicester City vs. BournemouthHowe hoping to attract big-name players
Howe delighted with Bournemouth seasonCook: 'I plan long stay at Bournemouth'Howe hails "outstanding" ShakespeareBournemouth to bid £30m for Chelsea pair?Ake: 'I've learned a lot this season'
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 