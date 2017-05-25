Bournemouth announce that defender Steve Cook has penned a new long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Steve Cook has committed his future to Bournemouth by signing a new long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Towards the end of the season, the defender was linked with a summer switch to Everton after an excellent campaign with the Cherries, but he has ignored that interest by penning a deal until 2021.

The 26-year-old told the club's official website: "Myself and AFC Bournemouth have been the perfect match. Since the manager came in, things have been forever moving upwards and that has matched my own ambitions.

"These are exciting times to be at the club and hopefully we can continue to have as much success as we have had in the last few years."

This season, Cook started every Premier League game for Bournemouth as they finished in ninth place in the standings, their highest position in their history.