Eddie Howe has made three changes to his Bournemouth starting XI as they prepare to host Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium.

Brad Smith comes in at left-back for Charlie Daniels as he makes his first start for the Cherries since the Boxing Day match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Simon Francis returns to the starting XI as captain after completing his three-game ban for his red card against Arsenal, so Tyrone Mings drops to the bench as a result.

Benik Afobe, meanwhile, comes into the attack in place of Callum Wilson with Joshua King lining up in attack behind Afobe.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce has reverted back to his first team following a spate of changes in the FA Cup against Manchester City, with seven alterations to the starting XI.

Patrick van Aanholt makes his debut for Palace following his £14m move from Sunderland, while Wilfried Zaha comes back into the first-team after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Palace's other new signing, Jeffrey Schlupp, is not included in the squad after suffering a hamstring injury against City.

Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Smith, Stanislas, Surman, Wilshere, Fraser, King, Afobe

Subs: Allsop, Mings, Gosling, Arter, Pugh, Ibe, Wilson

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Zaha, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Campbell, Remy