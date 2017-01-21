Benik Afobe rescues a point for Bournemouth late on against Watford.

Benik Afobe came off the bench to rescue a point for Bournemouth late on against Watford as the sides played out a 2-2 draw at Dean Court this afternoon.

The Cherries twice came from behind in the encounter as they extended their winless run in 2017 and dropped one spot to 11th in the Premier League table.

Jack Wilshere had the first meaningful chance of the game, finding space to shoot from about 25 yards out but Heurelho Gomes did well to palm away his effort.

The visitors took the lead midway through the half as Miguel Britos's header from a corner found Christian Kabasele, who nodded home from a few yards out.

Junior Stanislas almost restored parity just before half time when his cross deflected off Jose Holebas, but Gomes worked hard to race back and send the ball over his own crossbar.

The Cherries were back on level terms just after the restart, however, as neat build-up from Adam Smith saw him whip the ball across the six-yard box for Joshua King to fire past Gomes from close range.

More to follow.