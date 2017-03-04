Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has revealed that his team have placed their focus on improving their defending ahead of their trip to Manchester United.
The Cherries have not kept a clean sheet in 2017 - a run spanning eight matches in all competitions - and they have conceded at least two goals in each of those fixtures.
Howe takes his team to Old Trafford on Saturday as they look to end a run of four successive defeats and despite the threat offered by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Howe has indicated that his team are not solely focusing on the in-form Swede.
The 39-year-old told reporters: "I was impressed with Ibrahimovic when we came up against him back in August. We have to be prepared.
"As a defender, my focus was on keeping a clean sheet. We have done a lot of work on defending in training.
"We're a better attacking team than defending at the moment so we need to close those margins. We're working hard."
Bournemouth currently sit four points clear of the relegation zone.