Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is surprised that Jack Wilshere has been overlooked for the latest England squad.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has expressed surprise at Jack Wilshere being overlooked for the latest England squad.

The Arsenal loanee was not selected by boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming friendly against Germany and World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Howe disagrees with the omission, claiming that Wilshere has the quality to be in the squad and had proved his fitness after returning to the Cherries side as a substitute last weekend.

"It's very difficult to put any other hat on than the Bournemouth hat, so am I surprised? Yes because of the quality of the player Jack is," Howe told reporters.

"I think Jack has performed really well for us. The only question was his ability to play consecutive games for us, and keep fit, and I think he's done that.

"I still feel there is a lot more to come as he continues to get back to his very highest levels. We've been really pleased with him. Of course he is going to be a crucial player for us in the run in."

Wilshere has won 34 caps for the Three Lions since making his debut in 2010.