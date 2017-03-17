Eddie Howe surprised by England overlooking Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere in action during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is surprised that Jack Wilshere has been overlooked for the latest England squad.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has expressed surprise at Jack Wilshere being overlooked for the latest England squad.

The Arsenal loanee was not selected by boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming friendly against Germany and World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Howe disagrees with the omission, claiming that Wilshere has the quality to be in the squad and had proved his fitness after returning to the Cherries side as a substitute last weekend.

"It's very difficult to put any other hat on than the Bournemouth hat, so am I surprised? Yes because of the quality of the player Jack is," Howe told reporters.

"I think Jack has performed really well for us. The only question was his ability to play consecutive games for us, and keep fit, and I think he's done that.

"I still feel there is a lot more to come as he continues to get back to his very highest levels. We've been really pleased with him. Of course he is going to be a crucial player for us in the run in."

Wilshere has won 34 caps for the Three Lions since making his debut in 2010.

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'
>
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Jack Wilshere, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Jack Wilshere in action during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Eddie Howe surprised by England overlooking Jack Wilshere
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente fit to face Bournemouth
 AFC Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Tyrone Mings appears to express bemusement at Marcos Rojo FA decision
Bournemouth keen on reunion with Ake?Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'Jack Wilshere: 'Arsenal future can wait'Eddie Howe 'relieved' with Hammers winKing: "I could have had four or five"
Result: King hat-trick dethrones West HamTeam News: Francis returns for BournemouthLive Commentary: Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham - as it happenedKouyate: 'Hammers will be battling'Howe: 'We are disappointed for Mings'
> Bournemouth Homepage
More England News
England's Jermain Defoe eyes the ball during the World Cup 2014 qualifying football match between San Marino and England at Serravalle Stadium in San Marino on March 22, 2013
Jermain Defoe in, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere out of England squad
 Jack Wilshere in action during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Eddie Howe surprised by England overlooking Jack Wilshere
 Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Southampton's Nathan Redmond reveals Claude Puel prank
Shakespeare: 'Vardy one of England's best'Heaton predicts bright future for EnglandSouthgate hints at Rashford U21 returnSouthgate unsure on England captaincySouthgate: 'Livermore call-up is positional'
Southgate hails "phenomenal" DefoeSouthgate: 'Lack of game time cost Rooney'Southgate: 'Walcott omission a tough call'Defoe: 'I deserve England call-up'Report: Rashford given England senior nod
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 