May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Eddie Howe hails Craig Shakespeare's "outstanding" work at Leicester City

Craig Shakespeare smiles during the warm-up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe heaps praise on opposite number Craig Shakespeare, but is hopeful of ending the season on a high with three points in the East Midlands.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11:27 UK

Eddie Howe has targeted a strong end to the Premier League season but admits that Bournemouth may find it difficult to overcome Leicester City on the final day.

The Cherries have recovered from a mid-season wobble to remain on course for a top-half finish, sitting 10th in the table ahead of their final fixture of another memorable campaign.

Howe's men round off their season on Sunday afternoon with a trip to face Leicester, who have themselves ended the season strongly since controversially replacing Claudio Ranieri with assistant Craig Shakespeare in March.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's meeting at the King Power Stadium, Howe told reporters: "The first year in the Premier League was tough. This season has been harder, the players deserve a lot of credit. It's been a good season to this point but we want to finish the season strong.

"Leicester play tonight [against Tottenham Hotspur], but I don't think it has a huge bearing on Sunday. Every Premier League game has been competitive.

"Craig Shakespeare has done an outstanding job. When he took over they were in trouble and had a tough run, including the Champions League.

"Continuity's important for us. I think players need time to learn our philosophy but we want to keep the group together and add to it. I'd be reluctant to make too many changes on Sunday. Every position is worth so much in the Premier League."

Andrew Surman is in contention for the final-day showdown after spending more than a month on the sidelines, while Dan Gosling and Benik Afobe are also winning their fitness battles.

