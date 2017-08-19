Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says that Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter should have been booked for ungentlemanly conduct against Watford.

During the second half of Saturday's match at the Vitality Stadium, Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah was about to shoot from 16 yards before Arter appeared to verbally distract his opponent by telling the Hornets man to leave the ball.

Chalobah was incensed as Arter ran forward with the ball, with the official not taking any action against the Bournemouth player after seemingly not hearing Arter's offence.

However, Gallagher has acknowledged that the situation should have been resolved with an indirect free kick for Watford and a yellow card for Arter.

Gallagher told Sky Sports News: "It's an indirect free kick and a yellow card for ungentlemanly conduct. The referee obviously hasn't heard it, but it's just incredible. It's very, very clever.

"I don't know why he doesn't shoot anyhow. In that position, he has probably got the best chance."

Watford eventually ran out 2-0 winners on the south coast.