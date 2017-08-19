Aug 19, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Attendance: 10,502
Bournemouth
0-2
Watford

Cook (61')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Richarlison (73'), Capoue (86')
Britos (27'), Gray (58'), Chalobah (63')

Dermot Gallagher: 'Harry Arter should have been booked'

Harry Arter of Bournemouth celebrates as he scores their first goal against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says that Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter should have been booked for ungentlemanly conduct against Watford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Former referee Dermot Gallagher has confirmed that Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter should have been booked for ungentlemanly conduct against Watford.

During the second half of Saturday's match at the Vitality Stadium, Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah was about to shoot from 16 yards before Arter appeared to verbally distract his opponent by telling the Hornets man to leave the ball.

Chalobah was incensed as Arter ran forward with the ball, with the official not taking any action against the Bournemouth player after seemingly not hearing Arter's offence.

However, Gallagher has acknowledged that the situation should have been resolved with an indirect free kick for Watford and a yellow card for Arter.

Gallagher told Sky Sports News: "It's an indirect free kick and a yellow card for ungentlemanly conduct. The referee obviously hasn't heard it, but it's just incredible. It's very, very clever.

"I don't know why he doesn't shoot anyhow. In that position, he has probably got the best chance."

Watford eventually ran out 2-0 winners on the south coast.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Silva "very satisfied" with Watford win
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dermot Gallagher, Harry Arter, Nathaniel Chalobah, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Harry Arter of Bournemouth celebrates as he scores their first goal against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2016
Dermot Gallagher: 'Harry Arter should have been booked'
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe reacts after losing to Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Jermain Defoe not where he needs to be fitness-wise'
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe reacts after losing to Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
Jermain Defoe: 'I am ready to start for Bournemouth'
Howe 'frustrated' by Bournemouth displaySilva "very satisfied" with Watford winResult: Richarlison, Capoue give Watford victoryTeam News: Cherries make two changes for Hornets clashEddie Howe coy on Demarai Gray reports
Andrew Surman: 'Bournemouth cannot relax'Gradel close to Toulouse loan move?Eddie Howe "disappointed" with defeatResult: Debutant Hegazi heads Baggies to victoryTeam News: Begovic starts, Defoe on bench
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Watford News
Harry Arter of Bournemouth celebrates as he scores their first goal against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2016
Dermot Gallagher: 'Harry Arter should have been booked'
 England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Nathaniel Chalobah, Wayne Rooney to earn England call-ups?
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Marco Silva "very satisfied" with Watford win over Bournemouth
Result: Richarlison, Capoue give Watford victoryTeam News: Cherries make two changes for Hornets clashSilva facing striker selection headacheWatford closing in on Carrillo signing?Report: Watford keen on Islam Slimani
Agent: 'Karnezis to move to England'Premier League 'to change transfer deadline'Watford 'eye £10m Lovre Kalinic move'Silva: 'Liverpool draw a fair result'Result: Britos halts Liverpool comeback
> Watford Homepage



Tables
 