Simon Francis: 'Eddie Howe can lead Bournemouth to Europe'

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis believes that this side can become contenders for European football under current boss Eddie Howe.
Bournemouth skipper Simon Francis has suggested that current coach Eddie Howe can turn the Cherries into contenders for Europe next term.

The seaside club have enjoyed a memorable second season in the top flight under Howe's stewardship and they could finish as high as eighth in the league should they overcome Leicester City on the final day of the campaign.

"I think we can compete with a lot of teams in mid-table, and above, to sign players now," said Francis, according to the Daily Mail.

"Especially with the exciting football we play. I'm sure any player considering signing for us would know they would enjoy their football here. I think we're a big club for players to look at in the summer, definitely.

"I don't think European football is out of our reach. We have always asked, even in our League One days, 'can we keep improving every season'? We have done that, so far. That is not to say we will be challenging for the title in three or four years."

Francis has been a mainstay at Bournemouth since the club's remarkable rise from League One into the Premier League.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 29, 2017
