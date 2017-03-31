Bournemouth team header

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for March.
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 15:30 UK

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for March.

The 39-year-old had endured a difficult couple of months at the Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth claiming just two points from their opening seven top-flight fixtures after the turn of the year.

However, the Cherries have turned things around, with Howe leading the club to two wins and a draw in their three matches during March.

After an impressive 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Bournemouth registered back-to-back home victories over West Ham United and Swansea City.

The club now sit in 11th position in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Bournemouth to pounce on Jermain Defoe?
Bournemouth to pounce on Jermain Defoe?
