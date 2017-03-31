Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for March.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for March.

The 39-year-old had endured a difficult couple of months at the Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth claiming just two points from their opening seven top-flight fixtures after the turn of the year.

However, the Cherries have turned things around, with Howe leading the club to two wins and a draw in their three matches during March.

After an impressive 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Bournemouth registered back-to-back home victories over West Ham United and Swansea City.

The club now sit in 11th position in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.