Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for March.
The 39-year-old had endured a difficult couple of months at the Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth claiming just two points from their opening seven top-flight fixtures after the turn of the year.
However, the Cherries have turned things around, with Howe leading the club to two wins and a draw in their three matches during March.
After an impressive 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Bournemouth registered back-to-back home victories over West Ham United and Swansea City.
The club now sit in 11th position in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.