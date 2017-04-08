Apr 8, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Chelsea
 

Eddie Howe: Bournemouth "feeling confident" ahead of Chelsea match

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hails the 'good feeling' around the club ahead of Saturday's league meeting with Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 14:15 UK

Eddie Howe has challenged his Bournemouth players to 'maintain the momentum' they have built up by overcoming league leaders Chelsea this weekend.

The Cherries are unbeaten in five matches since dropping into the relegation mire, culminating in a 2-2 draw with top-four challengers Liverpool at Anfield in midweek.

After picking up a first ever league point against the Reds, Howe is now targeting another major scalp when Chelsea - potentially just four points clear at the top by the time of Saturday's evening kickoff - visit the South Coast.

"We are feeling good and confident at the moment," he told reporters. "Our home form has been very good, we have won our last two here and performed well away in the last two as well, against Southampton and Liverpool, which were really big points for us.

"If we can continue that momentum we have a chance. We have to maximise [ourselves] in every game, be difficult to break down, and we have been able to do that recently, so the next two [matches] are going to be similar types.

"It reinforces our belief we can get points against anybody, we have always believed that this season. We do need the team to perform, every unit, at a very high level and we had that against Liverpool.

"We showed the character and belief you need, because even when you are chasing games you have to believe you can score a goal at any time to get something from it, that is a really important quality to have."

Bournemouth have lost six of their eight league and cup meetings against Chelsea, with their only previous home triumph in this fixture coming in Division 3 29 years ago.

Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Team News: Two changes for Liverpool
Bournemouth want permanent Wilshere deal
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 