Feb 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
0-2
Man CityManchester City

Fraser (26'), Arter (68')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sterling (29'), Mings (69' og.)
Toure (10'), Sterling (57'), Sane (64')

Charlie Daniels: 'Manchester City defeat will not define season'

Charlie Daniels of AFC Bournemouth during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium on August 8, 2015
Charlie Daniels is remaining positive following Bournemouth's third loss on the bounce, claiming that the good results will soon start coming.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 22:40 UK

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels has insisted that his side will soon get their season back on track after going six Premier League games without a win.

The Cherries slipped to a 2-0 reverse at the hands of Manchester City on Monday night, making it three defeats in succession and just one win in nine overall.

Daniels believes that Bournemouth failed to get the luck of the draw against City, after seeing Wilfredo Caballero pull off one big save at 1-0 and also having a goal ruled out for an infringement, but he remains unfazed by the alarming slump in form.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, Daniels said: "We felt if we could stay in the game as possible we would have a chance. I felt we did that but if we had a couple more chances we might have stuck one away.

"They had more possession in the first half so we knew we had to be on the front foot in the second half. I felt we did that and on another day we might have scored.

"Tonight is not going to define our season. We tried to win and did our best but we've got a big game coming up and that is what matters. We are a hardworking side and there is no reason we can't get some results soon."

Bournemouth, who were also knocked out of the FA Cup last month by third-tier side Millwall, are now without a win against City in 10 league encounters.

Wilfredo Caballero of Manchester City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Charlie Daniels of AFC Bournemouth during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium on August 8, 2015
Charlie Daniels: 'Manchester City defeat will not define season'
 Result: Manchester City into second place with win at Bournemouth
Result: Manchester City into second place with win at Bournemouth
