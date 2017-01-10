Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe concedes that he may have to reconsider his defensive options after being hit by a number of setbacks in recent weeks.

The Cherries have lost Marc Wilson to injury and Simon Francis to a red-card ban, while promising youngster Nathan Ake was recalled to his parent club Chelsea in the wake of some fine displays for the seaside club.

"With the defensive issues we have now, with Marc Wilson injured and Nathan going back, and Simon's suspension, that's a big stretch of our defensive resources," said Howe, according to the Bournemouth Echo.

"That's something we will look at. We have nothing imminent at the moment, but we will wait and see."

Bournemouth hold ninth spot in the Premier League standings after 20 games played.