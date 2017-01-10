Eddie Howe: 'Defensive resources stretched at Bournemouth'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on December 3, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe concedes that he may have to reconsider his defensive options after being hit by a number of setbacks in recent weeks.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:48 UK

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has hinted that his side may be forced to look for January recruits following their recent defensive setbacks.

The Cherries have lost Marc Wilson to injury and Simon Francis to a red-card ban, while promising youngster Nathan Ake was recalled to his parent club Chelsea in the wake of some fine displays for the seaside club.

"With the defensive issues we have now, with Marc Wilson injured and Nathan going back, and Simon's suspension, that's a big stretch of our defensive resources," said Howe, according to the Bournemouth Echo.

"That's something we will look at. We have nothing imminent at the moment, but we will wait and see."

Bournemouth hold ninth spot in the Premier League standings after 20 games played.

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Ake focused on first-team chance with Chelsea
>
View our homepages for Nathan Ake, Eddie Howe, Marc Wilson, Simon Francis, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Emerson Hyndman in action for the USA on March 29, 2016
Rangers loan Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Nathan Ake focused on first-team chance with Chelsea
Howe: 'Defensive resources stretched'Howe 'disappointed' with Jordon IbeConte: 'Ake deserves Chelsea return'Chelsea recall Ake from Cherries loanHowe: 'Ake likely to return to Chelsea'
Wenger: 'I could use Jack Wilshere now'Simon Francis handed three-game banFootballer axed for vile Harry Arter tweetsBournemouth appeal Francis red cardArsene Wenger: 'We refused to lose'
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version