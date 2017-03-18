Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Harry Arter a doubt for Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter goes down injured during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe reveals that midfielder Harry Arter is a doubt for the Cherries' encounter with Swansea City on Saturday with a calf injury.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed that midfielder Harry Arter is a doubt for tomorrow evening's game with Swansea City with a calf problem.

The 27-year-old picked up the injury during the dramatic 3-2 victory over West Ham United last weekend and has been treated with caution in training sessions this week.

"Harry is a doubt for tomorrow's game," Howe told reporters at his weekly press conference this morning. "He felt his calf during the West Ham game but didn't come off and got through the full 90.

"It was a big effort from him, so we've just been mindful of the injury and nursed him through training this week.

"Aside from Harry's niggle, we're as you were with team news. Junior Stanislas is making progress after a groin problem, but again, it'll be a late call on that one. Other than that, we don't have any other concerns ahead of the game."

Arter has featured in all but one league game this season for the Cherries, who are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Jack Wilshere in action during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
